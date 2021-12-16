China Envoy Calls on Japan to Support Beijing Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou sought on Thursday Japan's support for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of announcements by the United States, Britain and other countries of their diplomatic boycotts of the Games.

Japan should clearly oppose the politicization of sports, Kong said in a lecture in Tokyo, adding that Japan should respond with good intentions after China supported the Tokyo Olympics in summer this year.

Kong criticized "some Japanese people" for spreading what he called unfounded rumors and lies about human rights issues in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and Hong Kong.

China wants Japan to show awareness and stop this dangerous tendency so as not to damage the two countries' relationship, Kong said.

In addition, Kong said some Japanese people do not understand their country's own interests and they try to go along with the United States against China in everything.

