Japan Defense Budget to Hit Record 5.4 T. Yen in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering including a record 5.4 trillion yen in defense expenditures in its budget for fiscal 2022, which starts next April, officials said Thursday.

Defense spending is expected to hit a record high for the eighth consecutive year under an initial budget. The fiscal 2021 initial budget includes 5,342.2 billion yen in defense outlays.

Under the fiscal 2021 supplementary budget, now under deliberation at parliament, the government earmarks 773.8 billion yen in defense spending.

The government plans to increase its defense spending to counter threats from China and North Korea, which are building up their military capabilities.

In addition, the United States is calling on its allies, including Japan, to strengthen their defense capabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]