Omicron Carrier's Close Contact among Soccer Game Spectators

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--A man who had close contact with a woman infected with the omicron coronavirus variant was among spectators of an Emperor's Cup soccer match near Tokyo on Sunday, Japan's health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday.

The woman, a Tokyo resident in her 20s, who came back to Japan from the U.S. state of Texas on Dec. 8, has been confirmed to have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the ministry and the metropolitan government.

The man also tested positive for the coronavirus, although it has yet to be confirmed whether he has the omicron variant. He was among spectators at the soccer match at a stadium in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The metropolitan government will check whether the man has the omicron variant. The health ministry and the Tokyo government are asking about 80 people who were watching the match near him at the stadium to take tests, and see a doctor if they feel ill while avoiding going out.

The woman, who was under self-isolation at home after testing negative for the virus in a quarantine check at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, developed fever on Dec. 9. She saw a doctor on the following day, and a genome analysis by the Tokyo government found on Thursday that she is infected with the omicron variant.

