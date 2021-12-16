Person Found with Omicron Variant during Post-Arrival Quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--A person in 14-day self-quarantine at home in Japan after arriving from abroad has been confirmed to have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, it was learned on Thursday.

The person, who entered the country on Dec. 8, is currently isolated at a medical institution, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

Meanwhile, a different individual who has had close contact with the person tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. A genome analysis is underway to confirm whether the second individual has the omicron variant.

On Sunday, the second person was among spectators of an Emperor’s Cup soccer match at a stadium with capacity of over 27,000 people in the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

At the press conference, Matsuno called on others who were at the stadium to visit a doctor if they feel ill while avoiding going out elsewhere.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]