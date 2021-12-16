Japan Confirms 190 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 190 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and three COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 27, unchanged from Wednesday.

Tokyo confirmed 30 new COVID-19 infections, with the daily total climbing by 13 from a week earlier to reach 30 or higher for the first time in 35 days.

The seven-day moving average of daily infection figures stood at 21.1, up 26.3 pct week on week, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria came to three, unchanged from the previous day.

