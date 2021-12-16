Tokyo Confirms 30 New COVID-19 Infections
Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 30 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with the daily total climbing by 13 from a week earlier to reach 30 or higher for the first time in 35 days.
The seven-day moving average of daily infection figures stood at 21.1, up 26.3 pct week on week.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria came to three, unchanged from the previous day.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]