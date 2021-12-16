Japan OKs Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Use for 3rd Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry formally approved on Thursday the use of U.S. biotechnology startup Moderna Inc.'s novel coronavirus vaccine for third shots in Japan.

Booster shots of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to people aged 18 or older, based on the ministry's fast-track approval for emergency use. The amount of vaccine injected will be half the dose of the first two rounds.

The approval came the day after a subcommittee of a ministry advisory council endorsed the ministry's plan to approve the Moderna vaccine for use in third shots.

The Moderna vaccine became the second vaccine after the one made by U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc. that can be used for third shots in Japan.

A different subcommittee of the ministry decided Thursday to offer booster shots of the Moderna vaccine for free by covering inoculation costs with public funding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]