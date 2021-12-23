Major Japanese Chains Introducing Unique Sushi Outlets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese conveyor-belt sushi restaurant operators have opened up unique restaurants, heightening industry competition with an eye toward a post-COVID-19 era.

Kura Sushi Inc. <2695> opened an outlet targeting members of Generation Z, or those born in and after the late 1990s, in Tokyo's Harajuku district, which is at the center of Japanese youth culture.

Akindo Sushiro Co. opened its first American-themed restaurant next to a large theme park in the western Japan city of Osaka.

"Izakaya" Japanese-style pub operator Watami Co. <7522> has also entered the sushi business.

According to Tokyo-based research company Fuji Keizai Co., the market scale of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants in Japan fell 7.6 pct from the previous year to 619.4 billion yen in 2020. The fall is comparatively small, considering that the market size of izakaya halved in the same year.

