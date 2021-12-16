Mother of Late TV Show Star to Sue Fuji Television, Producer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The mother of the late Japanese professional wrestler and reality television show star Hana Kimura said Thursday that she will file a damages lawsuit next year against Fuji Television Network Inc. and the production company of the TV show.

The main allegations in the envisaged lawsuit will be a breach of duty of care for safety by Fuji Television and the production company, excessive direction in production and editing and the handling of the TV show star after she was defamed, according to the lawyer representing the mother, Kyoko Kimura, 44.

Hana Kimura apparently committed suicide aged 22 in May 2020 following online abuse.

The mother filed a motion with Tokyo District Court to demand that Fuji Television and the production company preserve evidence. The district court accepted the demand for Fuji Television and the production company in October and November, respectively, according to Kazuko Ito, the lawyer.

Subject to the preservation request are unedited records of unreleased videos of the Terrace House reality show, aired by Fuji Television, and video data including in the editing stage.

