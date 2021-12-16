Kazakhstan Asks Japan to Cooperate for Nuclear-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Kazakhstani Ambassador to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov on Thursday asked Japan to cooperate to realize a world without nuclear weapons as countries that experienced damage from such weapons.

Yessimbekov made the request at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. Kazakhstan suffered radioactive pollution from the former Soviet Union's Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, which was closed 30 years ago.

Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the central Asian country's independence.

In 2006, Kazakhstan signed a treaty to make five Central Asian countries a nuclear-free zone. The country is also among those that have signed and ratified the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Kazakhstan, rich in natural resources, is part of a land route leading to Europe under China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

