Japan Launches Debate on New Clean Energy Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--An experts' panel under the Japanese industry ministry has kicked off deliberations on drawing up a new clean energy strategy to create a carbon-free society, a key policy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The panel will come up with specifics in June next year after debating measures that should be taken by not only power suppliers but also electricity users, such as businesses, to facilitate a shift to clean energy.

"I want members of the panel to hold discussions while bearing in mind the need to speed up an energy shift at each sector of both electricity suppliers and users," Shin Hosaka, head of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, said at the panel's first meeting, held Thursday.

In his policy speech at the Diet, Japan's parliament, in October, Kishida vowed to "compile and strongly promote a clean energy strategy that would spur economic growth through measures against global warming."

The panel plans to hammer out details of a green growth strategy drawn up by the administration of Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, and of a new basic energy program endorsed by the Kishida cabinet in October, which stipulates a goal of reducing Japan's greenhouse gas emissions by 46 pct in fiscal 2030 from the fiscal 2013 level.

