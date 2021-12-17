Japan Reports 1st Omicron Case Other than Arrivals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The health ministry Thursday reported Japan's first case of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus other than those found among new arrivals from abroad.

The variant was detected in an employee at a quarantine station of Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

The employee in her 30s was working at an accommodation facility for coronavirus carriers, where three people with the variant had stayed, according to the ministry.

"Infection within the facility is strongly suspected," the ministry said, adding that the employee has no recent history of overseas travel.

She had diarrhea Dec. 8 but continued to work because the symptom was mild. She took a polymerase chain reaction test Monday after showing such symptoms as coughing and fatigue during work the previous day.

