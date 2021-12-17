Kishida Talks with Pfizer Chief on Vaccine Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had telephone talks with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla on Friday, after his government started providing third coronavirus vaccine shots earlier this month.

Kishida is believed to have requested the U.S. drugmaker to move up vaccine supply so Japan can promote booster rollout, people familiar with the matter said.

Planning to shorten the interval between the second and third shots from eight months to six months, the government has been negotiating for receiving 120 million doses from Pfizer ahead of schedule.

The government has already decided to use some five million doses of Moderna Inc.'s vaccine in stock in the booster campaign.

