Kishida Vows to Explain Safety of Mixed Inoculations

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that his government will explain fully the safety of mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We'll finalize specific procedures swiftly" for the mix-and-match approach, Kishida said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto told the meeting that the safety of the approach has been confirmed in Britain and elsewhere. "We'll promote mixed inoculations to protect people" even if they get third shots with a vaccine by a manufacturer they do not favor, he said.

Kishida also said the government will support municipalities in administering booster shots by securing vaccines and covering costs fully.

On a handout of 100,000 yen to people aged 18 or younger, Kishida said the government will disclose how municipalities pay the benefits.

