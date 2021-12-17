U.N. Adopts Resolution Rapping N. Korea's Human Rights Abuses

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly adopted on Thursday a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations, including the abduction of Japanese citizens by the country decades ago.

The General Assembly adopted the resolution, submitted by the European Union, by consensus. Such a resolution was adopted for the 17th straight year.

The resolution said that the General Assembly "condemns the systematic abduction" and strongly calls for North Korea to resolve the issue "including by ensuring the realization of the immediate return of all abductees."

Japan become a cosponsor of the resolution.

Kim Song, North Korean ambassador to the United Nations, said in a speech before the resolution was adopted that his country would "totally reject" the resolution and that no human rights issue exists in North Korea.

