No Coronavirus Case Found among Soccer Spectators: Matsuno

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday that the government has so far received no report on novel coronavirus infection among spectators of a major soccer match watched at the venue by a man who had close contact with an omicron variant carrier.

The top government spokesman made the remark at a press conference after the health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday that the man, who watched the Emperor's Cup semifinal match at the Todoroki athletic stadium in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Sunday, was identified as a close contact of a woman with the omicron variant of the coronavirus Monday and confirmed positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The woman, who arrived in Japan from Texas on Dec. 8, tested positive for the omicron variant Thursday.

The man met with her Dec. 8-9 and developed symptoms including fever on Dec. 10, two days before the soccer match. He returned to work Monday.

No announcement has been made as to whether he has the omicron variant.

