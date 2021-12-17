G-7 Ministers Call Omicron Biggest Threat

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Health ministers of the Group of Seven major industrial nations shared the view Thursday that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is the biggest threat to public health.

The day's meeting among the ministers focused "particularly on the very worrying developments on omicron," they said in a joint statement.

"Deeply concerned by the rise in cases, ministers agreed that these developments should be seen as the biggest current threat to global public health," the statement said. "It is more important than ever to closely cooperate, and monitor as well as share data," it said, adding, "This will be key to addressing the fast developing situation."

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The European Union also takes part in G-7 talks. A working-level official represented Japan at the latest meeting.

Behind the G-7 nations' strong concerns over the situation are rapidly increasing cases in Britain. In the country, daily COVID-19 cases reached a record high of some 88,000 on Thursday, apparently due to the spread of the omicron variant.

