Japan to Convene Ordinary Diet Session on Jan. 17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling bloc have told the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan that an ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, will be convened on Jan. 17, a senior official at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party revealed Friday.

The regular session will run for 150 days until June 15.

An election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, is expected to be held on July 10, if the Diet session is not extended.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is currently considering visiting the United States before the start of the regular Diet session.

The main focus of the ordinary session will be whether the country will be able to enact the government's fiscal 2022 budget by the end of the current fiscal year through next March. With the Upper House election approaching, the ruling and opposition parties are expected to be engaged in a tug of war over the budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]