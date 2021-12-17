Approval Sought for World's 1st Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. said Friday that Canadian affiliate Medicago Inc. has filed for approval in Canada for what would be the world's first plant-based vaccine against COVID-19.

The major Japanese drugmaker is planning to seek approval in the United States and Britain within several months and in Japan next spring.

In the final phase of a clinical trial, the novel coronavirus vaccine candidate proved 71 pct effective against variants other than omicron, and only less than 10 pct of participants in the trial developed a mild fever after getting their second shots, according to the company based in the western Japan city of Osaka.

A test on the potential vaccine's effectiveness against the omicron variant will take place later, while trials will start next year for its administration as booster shots and to children.

The vaccine is being developed jointly by Medicago and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline PLC using a technology to make plant-based particles having a structure like that of the coronavirus. A contract to provide the Canadian government with up to 76 million doses of the plant-based vaccine has been concluded.

