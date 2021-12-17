27 People in Cardiopulmonary Arrest in Osaka Building Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A fire occurred in a building in the western Japan city of Osaka on Friday morning, leaving 27 people in state of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the city's fire department.

Twenty-three of them were taken to hospital. Another person was injured in the fire.

The Osaka prefectural police department is investigating the cause of the fire, with suspicion of arson.

Local authorities received many reports of fire on the fourth floor of the eight-story building in the city's Kita Ward at around 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT).

The fire was almost put out in about 30 minutes after burning an area of about 20 square meters, according to the fire department.

