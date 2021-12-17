Tokyo Reports 2 New Omicron Cases, including Soccer Spectator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that two people have been confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

They include a man who had close contact with a woman in her 20s who had already tested positive for the variant. The man attended the Emperor's Cup semifinal soccer match at Todoroki Athletics Stadium in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Sunday as a spectator.

The metropolitan government and others are currently testing spectators who were seated around the man at the match for the variant.

The two new Omicron-infected people have already been admitted to hospital, the Tokyo government said.

