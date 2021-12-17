Japan to Check All Statistics if Needed: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will check all of its remaining statistics if necessary after the infrastructure ministry was found to have overstated construction orders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The government will "thoroughly investigate other statistics if necessary" even after a third-party probe into the problem, Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

He was responding to a request by Akira Koike, head of the Japanese Communist Party's Secretariat, that all of the government's statistics be investigated.

Koike repeatedly asked who instructed the data alterations, as well as when and why that happened. Infrastructure minister Tetsuo Saito said these have not been confirmed, only reiterating that the third-party panel will look into the matter.

Kishida said that digitalization will be key to improving the management of official records. The Digital Agency will lead the initiative, and law revisions will be made if necessary, he added.

