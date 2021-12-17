19 Dead in Suspected Arson at Building in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A fire occurred in a building in the western Japan city of Osaka on Friday morning, leaving 19 people dead.

The 19 were initially found in state of cardiopulmonary arrest, along with eight others. They are believed to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Another person was injured in the fire.

The Osaka prefectural police department is investigating the cause of the fire, suspecting arson. A witness has reported that the fire started from a paper bag carried by a man in his 50s or 60s, investigative sources said.

The paper bag is said to have burst into flames as soon as the man put it on the floor near the reception of a psychiatric clinic in the building, according to the sources.

Local authorities received many reports of fire on the fourth floor of the eight-story building in the city's Kita Ward at around 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]