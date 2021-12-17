24 Dead in Suspected Arson at Osaka Building

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--At least 24 people died in a suspected arson attack on a clinic in a building in the western Japan city of Osaka on Friday morning.

A total of 28 people were sent to hospital, including 27 rescued from the fourth floor of the eight-story building and found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to local fire authorities.

Of the 27, 24 people--14 men and 10 women--were later confirmed dead. Of the remainder of those sent to hospital, one had minor injuries while the other three were in critical conditions.

Those killed in the fire are believed to be in their 20s to 60s. The cause of death is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning, according to one of the hospitals that accepted the victims.

Local authorities received many reports of fire on the fourth floor of the building in the city's Kita Ward around 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT).

