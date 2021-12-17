26.4 Pct in Japan Back 100,000-Yen Handout: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press survey Friday found that 26.4 pct of respondents approve of the Japanese government's plan to hand out benefits worth 100,000 yen per person under age 19.

Meanwhile, 16.1 pct said that the government should not distribute the benefits.

According to the poll, conducted for four days to Monday, 23.4 pct said that families whose main earner generates 9.6 million yen or more in annual income should be made eligible for the program, while 26.2 pct said the annual income cap should be lowered.

The planned resumption of the government's Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion program was supported by 41.5 pct of the total respondents, while 35.1 pct opposed it and 23.4 pct said they could not say or did not know.

The interview survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 or older across the country. Valid replies came from 62.6 pct.

