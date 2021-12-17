Over 40 Pct Critical of CDP-JCP Cooperation: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion survey showed Friday that over 40 pct of respondents are critical of the electoral cooperation between the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party.

Asked whether the CDP and the JCP should continue the cooperation they promoted in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, 43.8 pct said the two parties should not maintain the cooperation in the triennial election next summer of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, far higher than 15.4 pct who said that they should.

The proportion of people who said neither or that they do not know stood at 40.7 pct.

Among CDP supporters, 34.9 pct said the two parties should continue their cooperation, lower than 41.3 pct who said the opposite.

The survey also showed that 46.6 pct said they expect nothing from the new CDP leadership team led by Kenta Izumi, who became new chief of the party at the end of November, far higher than 23.3 pct who said that they pin hopes on him.

