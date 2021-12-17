Japan to Move Up COVID-19 Booster Shots for 31 M. People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan will reduce the minimum interval before third novel coronavirus vaccine shots for about 31 million people, in response to the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The shorter interval before booster shots will mainly cover medical workers and elderly people, Kishida told reporters.

Kishida said his government will launch comprehensive measures on prevention, testing and early treatment to deal with the emergence of the omicron variant.

Japan will also start providing oral COVID-19 drugs at the end of the year, while strengthening its testing system during the year-end and New Year holiday period, when many parties are held.

"The omicron strain is extremely infectious, and experts say it is inevitable that infections will spread around the world sooner or later," Kishida said.

