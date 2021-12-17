Japan Reports 183 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 183 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and no COVID-19 fatality on Friday.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by one from Thursday to 26.

In Tokyo, 20 new positive cases were confirmed, down by five from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases stood at 20.4, up 11.5 pct from a week before. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at three, unchanged from Thursday.

Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, reported 52 new positive cases, including 30 related to clusters of infections at one company's factories.

