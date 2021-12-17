Tokyo Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 20 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down by five from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital had no COVID-19 fatality.

The seven-day average of new positive cases stood at 20.4, up 11.5 pct from a week before. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at three, unchanged from Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press