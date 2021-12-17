Tokyo Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 20 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down by five from a week before, the metropolitan government said.
The Japanese capital had no COVID-19 fatality.
The seven-day average of new positive cases stood at 20.4, up 11.5 pct from a week before. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at three, unchanged from Thursday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]