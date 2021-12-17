JR East Plans Largest Cut of Train Services in Spring 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020> said Friday it will implement the largest-ever reduction in train services for Shinkansen bullet train lines and conventional lines under its spring 2022 timetable revision.

The move is designed to reduce costs as passengers have been slow to return to the services after a plunge due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

On the other hand, JR East will operate extra Shinkansen and express trains during busy periods in order to maximize profits.

Train services on weekdays will be reduced by 2 pct from a year before. Specifically, the number of regular Shinkansen and conventional train services will be cut by a total of 239 per day.

Regular train runs for Shinkansen lines will be reduced by 25, while 42 nonregular train services will be added to the timetable.

