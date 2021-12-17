Japanese Worker at U.S. Base Found Infected with Omicron

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture said Friday that a Japanese worker at the U.S. military's Camp Hansen in the southernmost Japan prefecture has been found infected with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

At the base, 99 U.S. soldiers had been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus as of Friday.

The prefectural government is trying to find out how the worker in his 50s caught the variant, saying that it is very likely he was infected in the base.

The worker is the first confirmed omicron case in the prefecture.

According to the prefectural government, the man, who lives in the city of Uruma, was found positive for the virus Tuesday in a polymerase chain reaction test conducted the day before. He began to show symptoms including fever on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]