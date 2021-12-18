61-Yr-Old Patient Believed to Have Set Fire at Osaka Building

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--A 61-year-old patient of a clinic in the western Japan city of Osaka may be responsible for starting a deadly fire at the facility on Friday, investigative sources said Saturday.

As there is eyewitness information that the man placed a paper bag containing liquid on the floor and kicked it over shortly after arriving at the clinic, which specializes in psychosomatic medicine and psychiatry, police suspect that it was a premeditated attack, according to the sources.

The fire that originated at the clinic, which is located on the fourth floor of a building in the city's Kita Ward, left 24 people dead.

The sources said police have found that a minor fire had occurred at the 61-year-old man's home within the city just before the fire at the building.

On Saturday, the Osaka prefectural police department conducted an on-site investigation at the building in Kita Ward, looking into the incident as an arson and murder case. The police are working to clarify the cause of the fire and confirm the identities of the victims.

