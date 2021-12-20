Japan-Themed Facilities Luring Locals in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A series of Japan-themed entertainment facilities and restaurants have opened in Thailand, luring local people who cannot travel to Japan due to COVID-19 restrictions.

One such theme park is Harajuku Thailand in Bangkok, named after the Harajuku district, a birthplace of youth fashion and culture in central Tokyo.

Despite the implication of its name, Harajuku Thailand recreated a historic streetscape in Japan, filled with many old-style Japanese houses and "chochin" paper lanterns strung up in the streets, decorated with model cherry blossoms and autumn leaves.

An entrance building to the theme park is modeled on the now-defunct building of Harajuku Station, which was a longtime symbol of the Harajuku district.

Since its preopening on Dec. 1, Harajuku Thailand has attracted people in the country hoping to enjoy the nostalgic ambience of traditional Japan.

