Lawyer Badges in Japan to Be Changed for Gender Equality

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Federation of Bar Associations plans to change the way lawyers' badges are fastened to make it easier to wear on women's suits.

The change is expected to be completed by December 2023 at the earliest, after a request from the Sapporo Bar Association in March this year.

The current badges, which are lapel pins distributed to lawyers nationwide, use a screw and nut to fasten.

The screw-on style is designed for button holes on the left lapel of men's suits. Many female lawyers have had to personally change the back of their badges to be able to pin them on their suits.

The new badges can be pinned onto clothes without button holes and are fastened from behind by a clip.

