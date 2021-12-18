Emanuel Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Senate on Saturday confirmed by a majority vote the appointment of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as new ambassador to Japan.

Now that the approval process has been completed, Emanuel, 62, is set to head for Japan shortly, after taking the oath of office.

The post of the U.S. ambassador to Japan has been vacant for over two years since Emanuel's immediate predecessor, William Hagerty, resigned to run for the Senate.

During a Senate confirmation hearing in October, Emanuel said that deepening the Japan-U.S. alliance is a top priority at a time when China is increasing its hegemonic moves.

He welcomed Japan's policy of expanding its defense budget.

