Japan to Extend Border Measures over Omicron Variant

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated a plan Saturday to extend the country's tightened border control measures in place amid fears over the spread of the new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus beyond the current expiration at the end of the year.

"We should closely assess the infection situation at least through the year-end and New Year holiday period, and then think about what to do after that," Kishida told reporters.

The government believes that it is premature to lift the measures as omicron infection cases have recently been confirmed in Japan one after another, sources familiar with the situation said.

The country introduced the stricter border control measures for one month from Nov. 30, banning new entry into Japan by foreign nationals in principle and asking Japanese nationals returning home from countries where omicron infections have been confirmed to self-isolate at accommodation facilities for three to 10 days.

The tightened border control measures seem to be fraying around the edges, however.

