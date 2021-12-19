Traces of Oil Found on Site of Osaka Building Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Traces of oil were found at a clinic in the western Japan city of Osaka, where a deadly fire broke out on Friday, investigative sources said Saturday.

Morio Tanimoto, a 61-year-old patient of the clinic, which specializes in psychosomatic medicine and psychiatry, was identified as the suspect who brought a paper bag containing liquid into the clinic and set it on fire, the sources said. The police suspect that the liquid was highly volatile gasoline.

The fire that originated at the clinic, which is located on the fourth floor of a building in the city's Kita Ward, left 24 people dead.

The Osaka prefectural police department carried out autopsies on 19 of the deceased and determined that five died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

The police on Saturday conducted an on-site investigation at the building on suspicion of murder and arson.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]