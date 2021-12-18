2 More Omicron Cases Confirmed in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Two people have been newly confirmed to have the new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, the prefectural government said Saturday.

One of the two is an American in her 50s, who is a civilian worker at the U.S. military's Camp Hansen in Okinawa. The other is her Japanese husband in his 60s. They live outside the base.

The cumulative number of omicron infection cases that are believed to have stemmed from the U.S. military rose to three, after a Japanese worker at Camp Hansen was found infected with the omicron variant Friday.

At the base, 158 people were found infected with the coronavirus in four days, chiefly among troops who were transferred to Japan from the United States.

On the cluster of infections, the U.S. military has not indicated plans to conduct genome analyses to confirm whether they involve omicron cases.

