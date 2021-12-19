Japanese Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies at 35

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda died at the age of 35 after apparently falling from a higher floor of a hotel building in Sapporo, the capital of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, according to her management agency and other sources.

She was found lying and bleeding at the hotel at around 12:55 p.m. on Saturday (3:55 a.m.) and was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

The Hokkaido prefectural police department is looking into the possibility of suicide.

Kanda, the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda, went into the show business in 2001. She was known for doing the voice of Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the Disney animation movie "Frozen."

On Saturday, Kanda was scheduled to perform the leading role in a musical in Sapporo.

