Japan Worrying over Kishida's U.S. Visit Schedule

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government officials are growing impatient as the schedule for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first visit to the United States has not been fixed.

In November, Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at their brief meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, on the sidelines of a U.N. climate summit that the Japanese prime minister would visit the United States at an early date.

But the date of Kishida's visit is still unclear as Biden is preoccupied with internal affairs. Kishida hopes to make the visit in January next year before an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is convened in the month.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, on Thursday that he took up Kishida's visit to the United States in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of a session of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Liverpool, England, this month.

At Thursday's meeting, however, Hayashi stopped short of giving a specific schedule for the trip, merely saying, "We will continue adjustments to realize (the visit) soon."

