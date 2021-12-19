Japan Reports 177 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 177 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday.
The country had no COVID-19 fatality for the third straight day.
The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 27, up by one from Saturday.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, up by 20 from a week earlier. It was the first time in two months that the infection total for a Sunday has topped 30.
The seven-day average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital rose 40.2 pct from a week before to 24.4.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]