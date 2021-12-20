Osaka Arson Attack Claims Life of Warm, Trusted Doctor

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Friday's deadly arson attack on a mental health clinic in the western Japan city of Osaka took the life of Kotaro Nishizawa, head of the clinic, who was known as an empathetic doctor and was highly trusted by his patients.

The fire at the clinic, located on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in the city's Kita Ward, left Nishizawa, 49, and 23 others dead.

According to the clinic's website and other sources, Nishizawa graduated from Saitama Medical University in 1997. After working as a physician and a psychiatrist, he opened the clinic in 2015.

Nishizawa kept the clinic open until 10 p.m. for people who were working while suffering from depression and other mental disorders.

He was also passionate about helping people who were taking a time off to return to work.

