Japan to Up Main Portion of Medical Fees by 0.43 Pct in FY ’22

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to raise fees paid to cover labor costs for doctors and nurses by 0.43 pct in the fiscal 2022 revision, informed sources said Sunday.

It will be the eighth straight hike of the main portion of medical fees.

Meanwhile, the government plans to lower official drug prices, the sources said. As a result, the country’s overall medical fees are expected to be reduced. The government apparently hopes to avoid having citizens shoulder a greater burden by implementing a fee hike at a time when they are already suffering from the novel coronavirus crisis.

The medical fees, which are covered by tax revenue, health insurance premiums and patients’ out-of-pocket spending, are reviewed every two years.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and health minister Shigeyuki Goto at the prime minister’s official residence to discuss the fiscal 2022 revision of medical fees, a key focus in the government’s compilation of its budget for the fiscal year starting next April.

