Osaka Arson Suspect Suddenly Quit Job as Metal Worker

Osaka, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The man suspected of starting Friday's fatal fire at a clinic in the western Japan city of Osaka quit his job as a sheet metal worker suddenly about 10 years ago.

Morio Tanimoto, 61, whom police identified as the suspect Sunday before obtaining an arrest warrant, was a highly skilled sheet metal worker at a factory in Osaka.

He had a wife and two children but divorced. He is believed to have been living alone recently in a three-story house in the city about 3.5 kilometers from the building that housed the mental health clinic.

Tanimoto started working at the factory in the same city about 20 years ago as a part-timer after responding to a help-wanted advertisement, according to the 78-year-old president of the factory.

As he had strong skills and experience, he soon became a regular employee. He engaged in roof repair and other work.

