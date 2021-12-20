Japanese Billionaire Maezawa Returns to Earth after ISS Stay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth on Monday after he stayed at the International Space Station for the first time as a Japanese nonastronaut.

The Soyuz landed on the grasslands of Kazakhstan around 12:15 p.m. Japan time (3:15 a.m. GMT), according to Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos.

Maezawa moved into the Soyuz from the ISS around 5 a.m. The Soyuz was separated from the ISS around 9 a.m.

All aboard the spacecraft, including Maezawa, are safe and well, NASA said.

Maezawa, 46, the founder of online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc. <3092>, made the space trip with Yozo Hirano, a 36-year-old executive of an affiliated company.

