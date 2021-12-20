Japan Govt Makes Checklist on Unconscious Gender Biases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cabinet Office has made a checklist and a collection of case examples to help raise the public's awareness about unconscious biases based on gender at the workplace and home.

The Cabinet Office hopes that the materials, published online, will be used widely at local governments, private companies and schools.

In a survey conducted by the Cabinet Office in August, 76.3 pct of respondents said they have an unconscious bias. It showed that both men and women have stereotypes, such as "men should work" and "women should do housework."

The checklist has 23 boxes on various situations, including "men should do big business negotiations" and "women should take care of their parents."

A person who checks any one of the boxes is considered that they have an unconscious bias.

