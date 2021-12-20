Japan Household Financial Assets Hit Record 1,999.8 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The balance of household financial assets in Japan as of the end of September rose 5.7 pct from a year before to hit a record high of 1,999.8 trillion yen, a Bank of Japan report showed Monday.

Cash and deposits held by households increased as many people reduced consumption amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Also, higher stock prices pushed up the value of shares and investment trust funds held by them.

By asset category, cash and deposits grew 3.7 pct to a record 1,072 trillion yen.

Investment trusts soared 24.0 pct to 90 trillion yen and insurance products edged up 1.1 pct to 539 trillion yen, both record highs. Shareholdings grew sharply, by 28.6 pct to 218 trillion yen.

Assets held by nonfinancial companies expanded 8.3 pct to a record high of 1,250 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]