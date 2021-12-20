Local Politician Offers to Quit LDP over Alleged Money Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A member of the Niigata prefectural assembly on Monday offered to quit the Liberal Democratic Party after facing allegations that he demanded money from a candidate running in the Oct. 31 House of Representatives election.

Isao Hoshino submitted a letter of resignation from the LDP to the Japanese ruling party's chapter in the central Japan prefecture.

Hirohiko Izumida, a Lower House member in the LDP, alleges that he received a money demand from Hoshino ahead of the election. In the poll for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Izumida won a proportional representation seat for the Hokuriku-Shinetsu bloc, which includes Niigata.

Mineo Ono, secretary-general of the LDP chapter, quoted Hoshino as saying that he submitted his resignation because he had caused trouble to the party. But Hoshino again brushed aside the allegation, saying that it is a "fabrication," according to Ono.

In response, Izumida said in a statement on Monday, "It is very regrettable that (Hoshino) hasn't apologize to me for damaging my social reputation by repeatedly making false statements."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]