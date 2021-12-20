Nihon University Ex-Chairman Indicted for Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors indicted former Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka on Monday on tax evasion charges.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office did not indict Tanaka's wife, who had been investigated for her alleged role in the tax evasion, determining that she was in a subordinate position to the former chairman.

The prosecutors' office indicted only the chairman due to being unable to question the wife because of her poor health and after Tanaka, 75, admitted to instructing her to underreport his income, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Tanaka hid some 118 million yen in income to avoid some 52 million yen in tax in 2018 and 2020, according to the indictment and other sources.

He has fully admitted to the charges and is seeking to revise his tax reports as soon as possible, the sources said. A lawyer for Tanaka asked Tokyo District Court to allow him to be released on bail.

