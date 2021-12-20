Japan Logs 151 New Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 151 new coronavirus infections on Monday, with 41 of them detected at airport quarantine checks.

One new fatality from COVID-19 was reported on the day, in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients came to 27, unchanged from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 11 new infections were confirmed, up by four from a week before. The seven-day moving average of daily new infections stood at 25, up 43.7 pct week on week.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards was unchanged at three.

Elsewhere in the country, 17 new infections were confirmed in Kanagawa and 16 in the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]